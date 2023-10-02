Man on flight gets hand stuck in cup holder for 10 mins; friend films his struggle

Talk about idle hands.

A man found himself in a spot of bother after he, rather restlessly, squeezed his hand through a cup holder while on board a Singapore Airlines flight – only to realise he couldn’t take his hand out.

As 29-year-old Abraham struggled in vain to pull his hand free, his friend – like all good buddies – whipped his phone out and began recording the scene.

"Put butter.; don't call the flight attendant," Abraham said in the video, intending to use it as a lubricant to slide his hand out.

Moments later, his friend turned around to inform a flight attendant of the matter.

Though bemused, the flight attendant tried to help Abraham, but to no avail.

She also told Abraham she did not have any butter on hand.

Speaking to Mothership, Abraham, who was travelling with his friend to Saigon, Vietnam, for a vacation, said he sat with his hand stuck in the cup holder for about 10 minutes before managing to wriggle it free.

"Basically, I let my intrusive thoughts win – (placing) my hand in the cup holder to see if it could fit," he added.

"I was relieved I got it out.”

Ah well, happens to the best of us.