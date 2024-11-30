SFA to take action in ByteDance food poisoning case

The incident happened on July 30 at the office of TikTok’s parent company at One Raffles Quay.

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) will take action against those responsible for the 169 cases of food poisoning at ByteDance’s office here in July, after catered food was confirmed to be the cause of the incident.

Calling it “one of the more serious food poisoning cases in recent years”, the agency said on Facebook on Nov 29 that it had concluded its investigations into the matter and will take “appropriate enforcement actions against the responsible parties for food safety lapses”.

The Straits Times has contacted SFA for more information.

The incident happened on July 30 at the office of TikTok’s parent company at One Raffles Quay. Its caterers Pu Tien Services and Yun Hai Yao were suspended by SFA a day later.

SFA said in the Nov 29 Facebook post that it made both caterers throw away all prepared food – ready to eat, thawed and perishable items – after the food poisoning incident, among other measures, to prevent the disease from potentially spreading.

Pu Tien Services was allowed to keep some of the food items in its in-house inventory, after it made an appeal and SFA found no food safety concerns upon further testing.

The suspensions against Pu Tien Services and Yun Hai Yao were lifted on Aug 10 and Aug 16 respectively, after they took necessary measures such as sanitising their premises and re-certifying their food handlers for food safety.