Man given more than 7 years' jail after vandalising police post's walls

A man who has been in and out of jail for offences including assault and drug consumption is back behind bars after he used black spray paint to deface the interior walls of Chong Pang Neighbourhood Police Post (NPP) last year.

Abdul Rahim Abu Bakar was sentenced to seven years and three months' jail on Tuesday (March 15).

The 51-year-old Singaporean pleaded guilty to one count each of theft and vandalism.

He also admitted that he failed to provide a sample of his urine for drug testing to the authorities without reasonable excuse.

On Tuesday, the court heard that Abdul Rahim had been diagnosed with opioid use disorder, anti-social personality disorder and delusional disorder.

A doctor also found that he would benefit from ongoing psychiatric treatment while serving his jail sentence to reduce his risk of reoffending.

On Sept 23 last year, Abdul Rahim made his way to Block 141 Yishun Ring Road and went to the NPP - one of the redesigned posts that provide residents round-the-clock access to police services via self-help kiosks.

He spray painted the words "BIG BULLY" and "ISD BIG BULLY" on the interior walls and door of the NPP.

At around 1.50pm, a member of the public approached Station Inspector Clarence Chua, who was then attached to the Woodlands Division emergency response team, and told him about what Abdul Rahim had done.

The policeman and his colleagues went to the lobby area of the NPP and saw Abdul Rahim holding a can of black spray paint.

He was arrested at 2.40pm that day and taken to the Woodlands Police Divisional Headquarters, where he refused to give a urine sample.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Angela Ang said: "A total of seven warnings were administered to the accused between 8.03pm and 11.35pm to provide a specimen... The accused was also offered water to drink when the warnings were administered to him.

"However, the accused continually refused to provide a specimen... without any reasonable excuse."

Abdul Rahim did not change his stand despite being given a final warning at around 8.20am the next day.

The DPP said he did not suffer from any medical conditions that would have prevented him from urinating.

In an unrelated incident, Abdul Rahim went to a Marina Square convenience store on Sept 16 last year and stole about $12 worth of items, including two bottles of a carbonated drink and a loaf of bread.

He has made no restitution.

Offenders convicted of vandalism can be jailed up to three years, receive up to eight strokes of the cane and fined.

Abdul Rahim cannot be caned as he is over 50 years old.