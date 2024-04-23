 Man hit by car at Aljunied crossing taken to hospital, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Man hit by car at Aljunied crossing taken to hospital

The police said a 50-year-old female car driver is assisting with investigations.PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM SG ROAD VIGILANTE - SGRV/FACEBOOK
Elaine Lee
Apr 23, 2024 06:12 pm

A 37-year-old man was taken to the hospital after he was knocked down by a car at a pedestrian crossing in Aljunied.

The accident took place at 5.15pm on April 21 at the junction of Aljunied Road and Sims Drive, the Singapore Civil Defence Force said.

The male pedestrian was taken conscious to Changi General Hospital.

In video footage put up on the SG Road Vigilante Facebook page, a man is seen waiting at a pedestrian crossing at a traffic junction. He takes a step forward, pauses, then decides to cross – all the while with the red man signal still on.

A red car then approaches the crossing and knocks him down, sending him flying and landing a distance away.

The police said a 50-year-old female car driver is assisting with investigations.

Police investigations are ongoing.

