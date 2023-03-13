 Man hurt after crane topples near Boon Lay, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Man hurt after crane topples near Boon Lay

The crane operator suffered some minor abrasions, said a spokesman for ExxonMobil. PHOTO: COMPLAINT SINGAPORE UNRESTRICTED/FACEBOOK
Ang Qing and Aqil Hamzah
Mar 13, 2023 10:28 pm

 A man was injured on Monday after the crane that he was operating toppled near Boon Lay.

Responding to queries from The Straits Times, an ExxonMobil spokesman said the incident occurred at a lubricant plant project site at 35 Shipyard Road, and the crane operator suffered some minor abrasions.

The crane was operated by contractor Huationg Holdings.

The ExxonMobil spokesman added: “Immediate medical attention was provided and a doctor has assessed him as fit to return to work.

“No one else was hurt.”

She said work at the project site was stopped after the incident.

She added: “We are cooperating with the relevant authorities in their investigation and will work closely with the contractor company to ensure that the appropriate next steps are taken safely.”

Photos of the incident showed at least five workers near the crane, which had its wheels exposed.

The Straits Times has contacted the Manpower Ministry and Huationg Holdings for comment.

