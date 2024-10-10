Man killed after punch in face had plans to return to Vietnam

After more than 20 years working abroad, Mr Dao Van Chien, 38, decided it was time to go back to Vietnam.

Ms Wu Thi Quong told Shin Min Daily News that her husband had planned to buy a boat and become a fisherman.

The couple last got together in 2022 and looked forward to reuniting for good.

However, the Vietnamese drinks stall assistant died four days after his friend punched him in the face on New Year's Day.

Eng Chee Hong, 55, on Oct 9 pleaded guilty to one count of voluntarily causing hurt and one charge of driving under the influence of alcohol in a separate incident.

Unhappy with Mr Chien's drunken behaviour after a night out, Eng threw a punch at his friend’s face, causing him to fall backwards and hit his head on the concrete floor.

Instead of helping his friend after the fall, Eng walked to his car and drove off to join another group of friends for drinks.

On Oct 10, the Singaporean was sentenced to two years and nine months’ jail, a $3,000 fine and disqualification from all classes of driving licences for two years.

Ms Quong and Mr Chien were married for 14 years and had two sons who are now aged 13 and eight.

"The children miss their father very much, they cry whenever they see his photo," said the widow, adding that she and her husband used to make video calls about three to four times each day.

"His mother is devastated, she cries when she hears her son's name being mentioned."

Mr Chien's 30-year-old brother, who flew with his sister-in-law from Hanoi to Singapore, told the Chinese daily that his brother had dropped out of school and left home at the age of 16 to work in Malaysia, China, Taiwan and Singapore.

"My brother was always there for me when I needed help. He was the best to me. Now that he is gone, it is my turn to help my sister-in-law and her family."