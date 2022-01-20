Man molested intoxicated woman in car; his colleague later raped her in a chalet

Yong Chun Hong, now 32, pleaded guilty to one count of molestation.

A nightspot manager was travelling to a chalet in a car with five other people, some of them his colleagues, when he molested an intoxicated woman who was unconscious at the time.

When the group reached D'Resort @ Downtown East in Pasir Ris in September 2018, one of Yong Chun Hong's colleagues raped the 24-year-old woman while another man sexually assaulted her.

A fourth man used his mobile phone to film the incident. The fifth man, who was the driver of the car, did not face any charges.

On Thursday (Jan 20),Yong, now 32, pleaded guilty to one count of molestation.

He was the last person linked to this case to be convicted in court.

In March last year, Yap Chun Chieh, 41, was sentenced to 12 years and three months' jail with 10 strokes of the cane after pleading guilty to one charge each of rape and outrage of modesty.

Tay Boon Huat, 29, who sexually assaulted the woman, was earlier sentenced to 10 years and three months' jail with five strokes of the cane.

Gan Soon Chai, 36, who filmed the incident on his phone, was jailed for 15 months and fined $20,800.

Gan is Malaysian while the other men are Singaporeans.

The court heard on Thursday that at the time of the incident, Yong was working as a manager at Club V5 Tycoon at Ming Arcade shopping mall in Cuscaden Road.

Tay had earlier booked the chalet for his friends from the club to enjoy themselves.

Deputy Public Prosecutors Ng Yiwen and Niranjan Ranjakunalan stated in court documents that the victim and her friends arrived at the nightspot at around 3.35am on Sept 17, 2018.

About two hours later, the woman's friends got into a drunken dispute outside Club V5 with another group of people.

The dispute was later resolved and her friends left the premises, leaving her behind.

The prosecutors said: "In her intoxicated state, the victim returned to Club V5 (with people including Yong and Tay) and continued consuming alcohol with them.

"At about 6am, the accused brought the victim, who was unable to walk on her own, to the female toilet, followed by the male toilet on level four of Ming Arcade, where he spent about 15 minutes alone with her behind closed doors."

At around 6.30am, Yong took the woman down to the first floor of Ming Arcade and passed her to Yap. He also told Yap to take her home by taxi.

Yong entered a car with his friends soon after. The men were on their way to the chalet when they spotted Yap and the woman at a taxi stand.

Yong then persuaded Yap to join them and the latter agreed. Yong also pulled the woman by her arm into the car.

The group were travelling towards their destination when Yong molested her.

At the chalet, Yap raped the woman while Tay sexually assaulted her.

At about 9am, Yap helped the woman to get dressed and took her home in a taxi.

When they reached her block of flats, the woman was asleep and Yap decided to take her to the nearest hotel.

At the hotel, he touched her breasts. At about 7pm, the woman was startled to wake up next to a stranger.

She paid for the room after Yap told her it cost $70. They then went their separate ways.

That night, the woman went back to the club to talk to a friend about the incident and recognised Yap. Days later, she approached Yap, who apologised for having sex with her.

She eventually told her mother about what happened and made a police report.

Yong's bail was set at $70,000 on Thursday and he is expected to be sentenced on Feb 16.