Singapore

Man in MRT train: Don't 'touch my backside!'

PHOTO: STOMP
Cherlynn Ng
Jun 06, 2022 06:46 pm

A man exploded in anger after a fellow commuter apparently brushed against him on a train and admonished those who tried to intervene.

Stomper Yen shared videos of the incident that occurred on the North-East Line on Sunday (June 5), at around 8.45pm.

He said: "This 'excuse me bully' suddenly started shouting at another passenger. He accused the passenger of touching his backside and not saying 'excuse me' while moving further into the train."

In the video, the man is scolding a younger commuter for supposedly touching his buttocks while walking past him.

He then shouts at the commuter: "Say 'excuse me'! Do you understand?! Eh, do you understand the word?! Answer! I said, answer! Do you understand the word? Say 'excuse me'! Do you say?!"

When someone, who is recording the incident, tries to intervene, the man turns around and yells: "Eh f*** you!"

He then repeatedly asks: "Who are you?" and says he is not worried about being filmed.

He adds: "I got my right to ask people not to touch my backside!" and "Don't be kay poh... You kay poh! Not your problem! Now I'm telling you it's not your problem."

Other commuters in the background are met with equal hostility when they try to intervene.

When another person tells the man that the train is public space, the man responds: "Public your father place ah? Can touch backside and go in ah?"

Someone is later heard making a call for assistance about the "rowdy passenger here", to which the man replies with "you are rowdy lah, you are nobody lah", before alighting at Boon Keng MRT station.

