Man with offensive weapons arrested in Bugis
A 50-year-old man was arrested for several alleged offences, including the possession of offensive weapons on Sept 19 in Bugis.
The police said they received a call for assistance at 3.05pm at 201 Victoria Street, where Bugis+ is located.
According to Lianhe Zaobao, several police officers took the man, who was dressed in a blue shirt and dark-coloured shorts, to a grey SUV where they conducted a search.
The man was later arrested for criminal intimidation, possession of offensive weapons and possession of a scheduled weapon. Two knives, a foldable blade and a knuckleduster were also seized.
There were no reported injuries, the police added.
Investigations are ongoing.
