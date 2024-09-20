Man with offensive weapons arrested in Bugis

A 50-year-old man was arrested for criminal intimidation, possession of offensive weapons and possession of a scheduled weapon.

A 50-year-old man was arrested for several alleged offences, including the possession of offensive weapons on Sept 19 in Bugis.

The police said they received a call for assistance at 3.05pm at 201 Victoria Street, where Bugis+ is located.

According to Lianhe Zaobao, several police officers took the man, who was dressed in a blue shirt and dark-coloured shorts, to a grey SUV where they conducted a search.

The man was later arrested for criminal intimidation, possession of offensive weapons and possession of a scheduled weapon. Two knives, a foldable blade and a knuckleduster were also seized.

There were no reported injuries, the police added.

Investigations are ongoing.