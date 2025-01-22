Man orders bi-fold doors on Lazada but receives plastic keychain instead

Mr Yan paid for two bi-fold doors but received a plastic keychain in the shape of a camera.

Two years ago, Mr Yan ordered doors for his bathrooms through an e-commerce site. He recalled a contractor paying him a visit after his order to take measurements.

So he confidently went online again to replace his bathroom doors this year.

The 70-year-old on Jan 9 ordered two bi-fold doors on Lazada.

His order arrived but instead of doors for his bathrooms, Mr Yan received a plastic keychain in the shape of a camera.

"I thought I'd change the toilet door for the New Year, but this is what happened," he told Shin Min Daily News, adding that he has filed a complaint with Lazada and demanding a refund from the merchant.

However, this is not the first time Mr Yan got cheated of his money.

In 2023, he ordered two suitcases but received three handphone cases instead.

Another customer told the Chinese daily that she had ordered two printers but received an envelope for each of the printer she had paid for.

Ms Liang, 54, paid almost $700 for two 3D printers.

She eventually received a refund after she returned the envelopes without opening and filed a complaint.

Depending on the severity of the violation, Lazada may take measures such as blocking products listed under the account, restricting the account, and withholding or confiscating the proceeds from the seller's account.