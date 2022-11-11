Woman pays $468.50 for dryer on Lazada but receives empty parcel: "This is a scam!"

A woman was furious when she received an empty parcel instead of a dryer she had bought online on Lazada.

She told Stomp she had ordered the Midea dryer a few days ago after noticing a drop in price during the 11.11 sales.

She paid $468.50 for the dryer.

"This is a scam!" I ordered a Midea dryer and they sent me this nonsense plastic,” she added.

"Until now, I cannot get a refund because Lazada refuses to refund me. Every day they are telling me they are checking but refuse to refund."

The Stomper, who has reported the matter to the police, said she called her bank but they could not do anything for her either.

"They said I couldn't claim a dispute because I was the person who made the transaction.

"Wow, what logic is this? I didn't even know the shop was running a scam."

The shop’s listing can no longer be found on the Lazada website.

"Now I'm stuck and my money is gone. Lazada refused to refund, my bank refused to refund; these organisations are letting scammers get away with our hard-earned money.”

She told Stomp that she has called Lazada more than 10 times and has contacted them via live chat every day.

"They didn't even call me to assure me of anything and left me hanging for days.”

real or fake?

The woman said she did not think the low prices were unusual because it’s “normal for prices to drop during the 11.11 period”.

"You would never be able to tell which seller is real or fake. This seller wasn't just selling one or two items but several products like a normal e-commerce store (except it was a new shop),” she said.

"I just want to warn online shoppers to be careful and that it's best to buy big ticket items from physical stores.”