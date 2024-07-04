Man rescues elderly friend trapped in cluttered flat

An elderly man living alone in a Jalan Kukoh flat suffered a fall and could not get up.

Mr Chin, who is in his 70s, fell in his two-room flat and was trapped in the kitchen. The locked door prevented his church friend Terry from entering.

According to Shin Min Daily News, Mr Terry retrieved Mr Chin's house keys through an open window using a hook before finding Mr Chin lying on the floor amid a staggering amount of clutter.

He then promptly called for an ambulance.

While Mr Chin was receiving medical attention, Mr Terry saw the state of the flat and realised the need for intensive cleaning.

It posed a challenge he could not handle alone, so he contacted Helping Joy, a charity dedicated to assisting hoarders with decluttering.

The group readily responded and sent 25 volunteers to Mr Chin's flat on June 30.

According to Helping Joy volunteer Irene Woon, the team removed a significant amount – about six to seven large bins – of clutter.

Photos shared by the charity on Facebook and Instagram showcased the flat's dramatic transformation.

The pre-cleanup pictures reveal a home filled with stacked cardboard boxes, the floor covered in clothing, plastic bags and other rubbish. Dark stains marred the flooring and furniture.

After six hours of dedicated cleaning and decluttering, the flat was transformed into a safe and habitable space ready to welcome Mr Chin back home.