Elderly in cluttered flat had not showered in months

Volunteers gagged from the stench in the flat.

The one-room flat at Block 5 Banda Street was so dirty, brimming with trash, that volunteers gagged from the stench when they stepped inside to take a look.

Mr Chng, 74, lives alone and had accumulated so much trash in his flat that it was uninhabitable. There was also food items all over the floor.

Non-profit organisation Helping Joy in its Facebook post revealed that Mr Chng had been living in isolation for years and has no known family members.

"When we entered his flat, the stench was so unbearable that we almost vomited."

When volunteers checked the taps in his flat, the water that came out of them was brown – an indication that the taps had not been turned on in months.

On July 28, flat was finally cleaned up and given a fresh coat of paint by Helping Joy volunteers, the team from Turnkey Projects and painters from Q Paint. M.Y Design Studio SG donated a new toilet bowl for Mr Chng's flat.

"Uncle Chng agreed to shower after the project," wrote Helping Joy, which a week earlier had appealed for contributions from the public.