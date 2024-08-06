Woman posing as granny allegedly tries to take pre-schooler

The father said the woman wore a mask throughout which made her behaviour 'questionable'.

A father was alarmed when an elderly woman allegedly attempted to pick up his six-year-old son from a pre-school in Tampines without authorisation.

According to the father, the incident happened on the afternoon of July 24.

The man, who wished to remain anonymous, told Shin Min Daily News a teacher had informed him that an elderly woman claiming to be the boy's grandmother had tried to take his son away at around 1pm.

"The teacher refused to release my son as she was a stranger and was not authorised to pick him up," he said.

"The woman then left the pre-school."

The father added that the pre-school's security guard and teachers described the woman as being in her 70s and Chinese-speaking. She also knew his son's name.

"What's suspicious is that the woman was wearing a mask throughout, which made her behaviour seem questionable," the father added.

"I felt very unsafe and decided to report the incident to the police."

The police confirmed that a report was made and investigations are ongoing.