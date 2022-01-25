Man sneaks photos of sisters at beach, gets caught and apologises on Instagram

A man got himself into a pickle when he was caught taking photos of two sisters at the beach on Sentosa recently.

One of the women took to Twitter on Jan 18 to warn others about a man behaving suspiciously at Siloso Beach.

She even posted a video clip, when she can be seen confronting him after getting hold of his mobile phone.

She can be heard saying: "Look at this; you telling me you never take (our photos)?"

When the man asked for his phone back, the woman replied: "Don't f****ing come close to me. I will punch your f***ing face right now".

The video and the twitter thread are not viewable to the public because of privacy settings.

According to her, there were eight to nine photographs of her and her sister on the man’s phone.

The man later apologised for what transpired at the beach via his Instagram account.

"I saw you girls doing what looked like a TikTok earlier and intended to take a picture on my way to the toilet to ask my friends if they recognise you from the platform," he wrote.

The man apologised for touching the woman as he tried to move her out of the way outside the toilet, saying: "I am sorry for offending you and making you two feel uncomfortable," he explained.

Admitting that his actions were wrong, he apologised for "taking photos of them without consent and for how defensive he was over it afterwards."

It is unclear if the women have taken any form of action against the man.