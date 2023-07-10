 Man taken to hospital after his van skids and turns over on SLE, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Man taken to hospital after his van skids and turns over on SLE

The accident happened at around 9.40pm on the Seletar Expressway towards the Bukit Timah Expressway.PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM SGRV ADMIN/FACEBOOK
Elaine Lee
Jul 10, 2023 05:11 pm

A man was taken to the hospital after the van he was driving skidded and turned over on its side on Seletar Expressway on Sunday evening.

The accident happened at around 9.40pm on the expressway towards the Bukit Timah Expressway, before the Lentor Avenue exit, said the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).

The 38-year-old driver was conscious when he was taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, said the police and SCDF.

In a video posted on Facebook by SG Road Vigilante, the van is seen lying on its side across Lane 1 and 2 of the expressway.

Smoke spews from the vehicle, with debris scattered across the accident area.

Police investigations are ongoing.

9jul2023 2200hrs sle vehicle crash and flipped closing lane 1 & 2 of the expressway

