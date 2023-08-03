Man who allegedly hit radio host Cheryl Miles charged with being a public nuisance

The man is accused of punching radio host Cheryl Miles' arm at the concourse area of Orchard MRT station on July 26.

A man was charged with being a public nuisance on Thursday after he allegedly hit radio host Cheryl Miles.

William Aw Chin Chai, 52, is accused of punching the One FM 91.3 radio host’s tricep area once at the concourse area of Orchard MRT station at around 4.20pm on July 26.

He will be remanded for a medical examination at the Institute of Mental Health, and his case has been adjourned to Aug 17.

Ms Miles had earlier told The Straits Times that she was walking out of the MRT station when a man blocked her path and punched her right arm.

Officers from Tanglin Division managed to establish his identity and he was arrested on Tuesday.

For being a public nuisance, an offender can be jailed for up to three months and fined up to $2,000.