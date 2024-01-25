Man who allegedly kicked police officer arrested

A 49-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly assaulting a police officer and for suspected criminal intimidation.

The police said on Jan 24 that the incident occurred at around 9.15pm on Jan 23.

Upon receiving a report of an assault, police officers were dispatched to Block 462 Sembawang Drive. A 49-year-old suspect had barricaded himself in a flat with a 52-year-old woman.

The situation escalated to the point where the Crisis Negotiation Unit, Special Operations Command and the Singapore Civil Defence Force were called in.

After three hours of negotiation, the police seized an opportunity to enter the unit when the woman temporarily left the man’s side to use the toilet. This allowed the officers to ensure her safety.

The unit was breached around 1.15am on Jan 24, and the man was taken into custody. It was during the arrest that he allegedly kicked one of the officers.

The man will be charged in court on Jan 25 with voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from his duty. The offence carries a jail term of up to seven years, as well as a fine or caning.

Additionally, he is under investigation for criminal intimidation, which could result in a jail term of up to two years, a fine, or both.