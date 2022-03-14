Man wielding sword in Buangkok arrested; at least three cars damaged

The man allegedly swung the sword towards members of the public and damaged at least three cars.

A man has been arrested for criminal intimidation and possession of an offensive weapon on Monday (March 14).

The police said in a statement that at about 1.55pm on Monday they responded to a call for assistance regarding a man wielding a sword along Buangkok Square.

He was detained by five members of the public before being arrested by police officers who responded to the call.

The man and two members of the public sustained minor injuries.

The police said that the sword was seized as a case exhibit and that investigations are ongoing.

In videos shared on social media, the man can be seen walking along the road while holding the sword.

As cars pass by, the man swings his sword towards the vehicles.

While walking towards a pedestrian crossing, the man rushes forward to attack a passer-by and slips, falling on the floor. The passer-by pins him down and subdues the man with the help of several others.

If found guilty of criminal intimidation, the man can be jailed for two years, receive a fine, or both. If he is found guilty of the offence of possession of an offensive weapon in a public place, he can be jailed for up to three years and get at least six strokes of the cane.