Man's snoring affects wife's focus at work

Every five to 10 minutes, Madam Maslinda Mohamad, 38, would yawn. She had trouble staying focused at work and always looked tired.

When asked about her fatigue, she said she had to stay awake at night to feed her baby.

But she eventually grew tired of lying and spilt the beans.

"My husband has a serious snoring problem, he snores so loudly I can't sleep," Madam Maslina told Berita Harian.

"His body would even tremble when he snores. The snoring does not stop until he wakes up."

Mr Arif, 45, is overweight and snores as his neck fat compresses the upper airway.

The couple had fought over his snoring and they even stopped talking to each other for a few days because of it.

For the sake of her marital harmony, Madam Maslina admitted defeat and decided not to pursue the matter. She told herself to live with it.

Mr Arif admitted that he was used to his wife's nagging about his snoring but realised that his snoring was affecting his marriage.

He eventually sought treatment and underwent Fotona Nightlase, which reduces the effects of sleep apnea and decreases the amplitude of snoring, thrice in six weeks.