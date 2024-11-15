MAS unveils Year of the Snake coins, advance orders open today

The coins are legal tender, and feature the Snake, the sixth animal in the Chinese zodiac, against the backdrop of Henderson Waves.

Coin collectors can buy the 2025 Year of the Snake Chinese Almanac coins when they go on sale on Jan 1, 2025.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), in a statement on Nov 15, said the coins are the ninth issue in the Singapore Fourth Chinese Almanac Coin Series.

The coins are legal tender, and feature the Snake, the sixth animal in the Chinese zodiac, against the backdrop of Henderson Waves pedestrian bridge in Telok Blangah Hill Park.

The Henderson Waves are found in the Southern Ridges, which is a 10km trail in the south-west of Singapore.

The Year of the Snake begins on Jan 29, 2025, after the Year of the Dragon.

The coins will be available in ten variations, comprising different face values, shapes, metallic compositions, and minting relief effects. Special premium coin sets with different combinations will also be on sale.

Pre-orders can be placed with The Singapore Mint from Nov 15 to Dec 15. If the coins are oversubscribed, they will be allocated by balloting, MAS said.

The 2025 coins include a variety of options such as the nickel-plated zinc proof-like coin, silver proof coins, and gold proof coins, with different face values and shapes. Each coin, except the nickel-plated zinc proof-like coin, comes with a serialised certificate of authenticity.

Coin collectors can choose from premium sets like the silver 2-coin set, silver 3-coin set, gold and silver 3-coin set, and the gold and silver 5 oz 2-coin set, each limited to a certain number of sets.

To view images of the coins and sets, and more details on the coins and how to order, buyers can visit the Singapore Mint’s website.