Members of Facebook group SG Women Ask trade information on men from dating apps. Is this fair?

Women in the closed group SG Women Ask trade info on the profiles they see on dating apps.

Dating apps like Tinder are so common these days that there is a chance you might accidentally swipe on the profile of your neighbour or colleague.

But the apps remain a good way to meet people, said a 30-year-old expat, despite finding out that a screenshot of his Tinder profile was shared on closed Facebook group SG Women Ask on Nov 24.

The Facebook group is an online gathering of women trading info on profiles of men on dating apps. The group that used to be called Are We Dating The Same Guy? is not open to public and applicants have to be invited by existing members.

Although the post on his profile was not harmless, the expat was uncomfortable that it was done without his knowledge or permission. "I don't like strangers commenting on my private life, whom I've dated. It's not nice having our dating profiles shared like this."

"SG Women Ask is an open forum for women to call out douchebags," a group member told AsiaOne.

She added that other than sharing accounts of sexual harassment, gaslighting and scamming, the women also expose the married men on the dating apps and discuss a wide range of topics including dating tips and fertility issues. The women also volunteer to rescue one another if their dates go bad.

There are rules the members have to adhere to, such as not exposing the men's surnames, professional details, home addresses and contact information. Hate speech and bullying are strictly forbidden.

"I find the whole concept to be nothing but cruel," said another man whose profile made it to the Facebook group. "Naturally, not everyone is going to gel. But sharing their experiences of what it's like dating us is very poor."

An example of a post and comments in the Facebook group. PHOTO: FACEBOOK

Criminal lawyer Mohammad Baiross of IRB Law LLP told AsiaOne that the participants of SG Women Ask may be liable for criminal prosecution under the Protection from Harassment Act (Poha).

"Actions like sharing personal stories about others on a public platform, especially if it causes distress, can be considered harassment," he said, adding that the men whose dating profiles are shared in the group can sue for defamation if there are false information that can hurt their reputation.

"Sharing experiences on SG Women Ask needs to be done carefully. Even if it's meant as social interaction, it's important to remember the laws of defamation and harassment and not cross the line."

Relationship counsellor Martha Tara Lee said the group provides a sense of community and support for women navigating the dating scene. "Women can use the group as a source of information but they should make their own informed decisions when it comes to dating and relationships," said Dr Lee.