Dec 22 South Africa (Kenilworth) form analysis

Race 1 (1,200m)

(1) MASTER BOMBER confirmed the promise of a close-up debut 4th with a fast-finishing 5th from off the pace (wide draw) over a similar distance and a repeat of that performance may suffice.

(15) PHIL THE FLUTER has improved to finish 3rd in both starts as a gelding over shorter distances. The extra 100m should unlock further progress.

Both (16) BEL CANTO DREAM and (17) WAVE OF GLORY will know more about what it is about after pleasing introductions and should make their presence felt.

Race 2 (1,200m)

(2) OCOTILLO and (8) CATCH A PENNY have shown enough to suggest they will not be maidens for too long. Both have the form and experience to fight for victory.

The latter is closely matched on the form of a recent course-and-distance meeting with (6) ANGEL’S OASIS, who should also have a role to play in the outcome.

(7) SHESGOTCLASS is well-bred debutante who is worth a market check.

Race 3 (1,600m)

(1) MELA STRENGTH and (4) STATE CAPITOL are hard-knockers with the form and experience to acquit themselves competitively.

Last-start winner (7) HANG OUT THE STARS should have a role to play at the finish.

Distance-suited (6) OZARK is proven at this level and won his last 2 appearances over 1,600m.

Race 4 (1,400m)

(8) LITTLE LEXI finished a career-best 2nd over 1,200m last month and needs only repeat that performance over this extended trip to open her winning account.

(10) WEHAVEASITUATION finished ahead of (6) GUSTO GIRL and (9) ALESSIA ASHEVILLE in a 1,400m Class 5 against winners on Nov 19. They can make life difficult for the selection back in maiden company.

Race 5 (1,600m)

(1) VICTOR HUGO has shown promise in both introductory sprints and should, on pedigree, have more to offer over this extended trip.

(11) BOUNCEBACK who has the form and experience to fight out the finish but is drawn widest.

(6) ARIOVISTUS and (10) SCOTTISH LINKS should fight out the minors.

Race 6 (1,600m)

(9) DAWN TILL DUSK displayed a smart turn of foot when running on from well off the pace to win, going away over 1,400m on the winter course. The switch to the summer track with this extended distance should suit, so he is good value to follow up with just 52.5kg on his back.

Hard-knockers (10) SOLOMONS SEAL, (1) PROMETTERE and (7) WILLIE JOHN have the form and experience to threaten their younger less-exposed rival.

Race 7 (1,200m)

Grade 1 winner (2) SURJAY is dangerous to discount.

Rejuvenated veteran (13) SEEKING THE STARS, who scored on his reappearance as a gelding, last-start winner (18) DANCE VARIETY and (15) MEU CAPITANO have legitimate winning chances.

Race 8 (1,400m)

(2) SWIATEK proved her debut victory was no fluke by finishing 2nd in a similar contest over this distance. She remains open to improvement.

(9) MIRACULOUS has a bit to find on her last start form but will pose more of a threat on these revised weight terms.

Hard-knocker (1) PHILOSOPHISE could have more to offer stretching out this trip.

(4) ALL IS GREEN can earn.