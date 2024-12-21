Wunderbar to bounce back

Wunderbar ( No. 6) battling with Bottomuptogether on Oct 13. They will be facing each other again in the last race on Dec 22.

HONG KONG - Jockey Zac Purton is wary of engaging in a speed battle with Wunderbar, as John Size’s talented sprinter looks to rebound from a rare defeat when he tackles the HK$2.84 million ($418,000) Class 2 Poinsettia Handicap (1,200m) at Sha Tin on Dec 22.

With six wins and two seconds from eight starts, Wunderbar has emerged as a quality galloper for 12-time Hong Kong champion trainer Size and Purton is aware of the presence of several rivals who are likely to press for the lead.

Wunderbar will jump from barrier 11 in the 14-horse field and Purton will discuss plans with Size.

Speed maps suggest the chestnut’s usual pattern of going forward might be compromised by horses such as I Give (gate 7), Harmony N Blessed (4), Glory Elite (6), Call Me Glorious (13), Bottomuptogether (1) and Majestic Knight (2).

“It’s not going to be easy, especially from this gate,” said Purton.

“There are a few horses in it with a bit of speed that are going to make it competitive, so I’m sure John has got a plan and I’ll find out what that’s going to be.”

The only horse in Hong Kong with victories over Group 1-winning Ka Ying Rising – the Rich Enuff gelding managed the feat twice in January – Wunderbar suffered a short-head defeat by Magic Control over 1,000m at Sha Tin on Nov 9.

“He (Wunderbar) performed very well (last start) but he just ran into a horse who performed at his best on the day,” said Purton.

“I think he’s equally adaptable at both distances (1,000m and 1,200m).

“I don’t think one (distance) is better than the other, but he’s drawn wide so he’s going to need a little bit of luck.”

The champion jockey has been cleared to resume riding after missing Dec 18 meeting with illness. Club officials also passed Lyle Hewitson and Matthew Poon fit to ride at the Dec 22 meeting.

With 51 wins from 228 rides, Purton leads the 2024-2025 jockeys’ championship by 26 wins from Hugh Bowman (25) and Vincent Ho (21). The seven-time champion has a full book of 10 rides on Dec 22.

Hoping to foil his hopes with Wunderbar in the meeting finale, Frankie Lor indicated Bottomuptogether is likely to be ridden more quietly by Matthew Chadwick as the gelding drops back from 1,400m.

“This season he has outside draws and, at this moment 1,400m might not be suitable for him, so I brought him back to 1,200m,” said Lor.

“He has trialled good and Matthew said he is more relaxed now and this time he has got a better draw.

“The pace looks quite fast, so I hope he can follow horses this time and save a little bit of energy.”

