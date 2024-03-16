Mercy Relief prepares 20,000 food boxes for families in Gaza

Each box contains over 30 food items including biscuits, rice, sugar, wet wipes and sanitary pads, and and is valued at US$25 ($33).

The Mercy Relief team, led by chairman Satwant Singh, preparing 20,000 food boxes in Ismailia.

Ismailia, Egypt – Singapore's humanitarian organisation Mercy Relief arrived in Cairo on March 15 and has begun preparing over 20,000 food packages to be distributed to 800 families in Gaza.

A three-member team from Mercy Relief, comprising chairman Satwant Singh, board member Chairul Fahmy Hussaini and executive director Muhammad Ashik Mohamed Daud, went from Cairo to Ismailia to pack the aid boxes to be delivered to Gaza via the Rafah border.

Mr Singh told The New Paper that each food package is valued at US$25 (S$33) and includes over 30 essential items such as sugar, rice, cooking oil, biscuits and dates.

"These basic items are sufficient for a family's needs for a week. During this Ramadan, we want to ensure that each family receives food boxes that meet their daily nutritional needs," he added.

"We also provide wet wipes and sanitary pads for women.

"We send these boxes by land, with the help of logistics partners here.

"Our presence here is to ensure that deliveries are made as scheduled and the families receive the boxes, which have been made possible thanks to the generosity of the Singapore public."

Other than giving out the food boxes, Mercy Relief organises iftars for Palestinian refugees in Egypt.

This is the second time Mercy Relief is providing humanitarian assistance during the ongoing conflict.

In January, Mercy Relief provided seven truckloads of food and hygiene kits for the refugees in Rafah. The effort was estimated to benefit about 22,000 refugees.

There are about a million refugees currently seeking shelter in Rafah.

Other than this operation by Mercy Relief, the Republic of Singapore Air Force has sent two aircraft and 69 personnel to deliver humanitarian aid.

DONATE TO mercy relief

Members of the public who wish to contribute to the Mercy Relief Impact Fund can donate via PayNow (UEN 200306035Z).

To obtain tax exemption, email your transaction reference, the amount donated, your name and NRIC/FIN/UEN number to donation@mercyrelief.org

Donations can also be made at giving.sg/donate/campaign/mercy-relief-impact-fund-2024 or mercyrelief.org/donate/impact-fund