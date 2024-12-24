Miniature horses bring joy to nursing home residents

Friday the horse visiting elderly residents at the Villa Francis Home in Yishun on Nov 26.

Horses Friday (foreground) and Summer (background) from Equal visiting elderly residents at the Villa Francis Home in Yishun on Nov 26.

Nursing home resident Yvonne Bartels, 78, plants a kiss on a horse called Friday from Equal during a visit to the Villa Francis Home in Yishun on Nov 26.

Mrs Alice Lim, 88, petting a horse called Friday during its visit to the Villa Francis Home for the Aged in November.

In late November, nursing home resident Alice Lim, 88, encountered unusual visitors – a pair of miniature therapy horses.

Summer and Friday were taken to her bedside at the Villa Francis Home for the Aged in Yishun, where she interacted with the horses, petting them and talking to them.

Mrs Lim, who is married with no children and is unable to walk due to a medical condition, said she was happy to see the horses. This is especially so as she is on the bed “all the time” and feels that she cannot do anything.

She said the session in November was the second time a miniature horse was brought to her side in recent months.

“I said I love you to the horses. They look cute to me. They are very patient,” she said.

Miniature horses were taken to visit the home’s residents as part of an initiative to address the needs of an underserved group: bed-bound and wheelchair-using seniors in nursing homes.

The Horses By Your Side programme was started in 2023 by Equal, a charity that runs equine-assisted learning programmes to improve people’s well-being.

The seniors were seen talking to Summer and Friday, petting them and brushing their manes, when The Straits Times observed a therapy session in late November.

Summer, whose nickname is Sayang, is a seven-year-old mare (female horse) who weighs about 90kg and measures about 1m in height.

Friday, nicknamed Kopi after her coffee-coloured coat, is a nine-year-old gelding (male horse) who weighs about 110kg and measures about 1.1m in height.

Many seniors broke into a smile or were visibly delighted when Summer or Friday were taken to them by the staff of Equal.

Ms Zarrah Aloba, the charity’s programme instructor, said this group of seniors in nursing homes have limited access to activities that foster social connection and mental stimulation, so Equal decided to take the miniature horses – which are small enough to fit into nursing homes’ lifts – right to their bedside.

Ms Aloba said: “The seniors interact with the horses in a myriad of ways – from chatting with them like old friends, to giving them friendly pats and hugs, and learning to care for the horses, such as brushing their manes.”

She said activities such as grooming and spending time with a horse can help seniors to improve their motor skills and stimulate their minds.

She added that Equal’s six miniature horses have been given local nicknames, so that it is easier for the seniors to remember their names.

Ms Aloba explained that miniature horses are a different breed from ponies, and they are known for their calm, gentle and friendly temperament. Hence, they are often used as therapy animals.

She added: “As highly intuitive animals, horses mirror the emotions and behaviour of those around them. For the elderly, this can create powerful opportunities for reflection, emotional regulation and a sense of connection without the need for words.”

Equal has introduced the programme to St Theresa’s Home in Upper Thomson and Villa Francis, among other homes.

Two miniature horses are taken to the home each time, and Equal tailors the programme to meet the needs of each nursing home.

For example, there are eight sessions for each run at Villa Francis, five of which involve bringing the horses to residents’ bedsides or wheelchairs.

For the remaining three sessions, seniors who are mobile walk with the horses, while those in wheelchairs are pushed alongside them.

Villa Francis resident Chandra Segran, 69, loves animals and used to have a pet dog.

Married with children, he now uses a wheelchair after suffering a stroke. It was a treat for him to see and pet Summer, as he said it is uncommon to see a horse in Singapore.

Mr Chandra said this was the second time a miniature horse was brought to his bedside, adding: “I’m very happy the horse came to see me.”

Villa Francis’ executive director Maria Sim said the horses help to draw the seniors out of their shells. She said many of them look forward to the sessions, and some even reminisce about their younger days or their pets.

Sister Maria, who is a Catholic nun, said: “To have a horse come to the home is something very different. People have to go to the zoo to see a horse.

“When the Equal staff asked the residents who wanted to walk with the horses, some of those who were in wheelchairs also wanted to try. I thought that was a miracle.”

About 90 per cent of Villa Francis’ residents are bed-bound or use a wheelchair to get around. They suffer from conditions such as stroke and dementia.

Villa Francis has also held sessions where dogs were brought to the home and residents interacted and played games with them, among other activities.

In Singapore, animal-assisted therapy has been used for those with various groups, from those with special needs to young people.

Residents at NTUC Health’s nursing homes have interacted with animals like cats, dogs and rabbits since starting its animal-assisted therapy programme in 2023.

Its deputy head of residential care Chong Wai Fung said the residents’ moods were “significantly boosted” whenever animals were present.

“Animal therapy sessions or the ownership of having a pet improved residents’ mobility, cognitive functions and their overall mental well-being,” she said.

NTUC Health, which runs six nursing homes, has worked with partners such as Wildflower Studio and Purrfect Pals to run these animal-assisted therapy programmes.

Ms Chong said that its homes have also adopted small pets, such as birds, which are donated by members of the community.

For example, a resident of its Jurong Spring nursing home was initially listless and kept to himself. But after Mr Tan Hoe Teck, 84, started tending to a pair of quails that were donated to the home, his spirits lifted.

Ms Chong said: “He feels exceptionally joyful whenever they chirp or lay an egg. He also started to socialise more with others, as he started to share his daily interactions with his quails to other residents and staff in the home.

“The quails also thrived under Mr Tan’s care.”