Minimart loses tobacco retail licence for illegal sale of vapes

Vapes and related components seized during HSA’s raid on Real Mate Mini-Mart on Aug 15, 2024.

The tobacco retail license of a minimart at Selegie Road has been revoked after it was found possessing and selling vapes, said the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) on Aug 27.

HSA conducted a raid on Real Mate Mini-Mart, then licensed as a tobacco retail outlet, on Aug 15.

In addition to finding illegal e-vaporisers in the premises, the authority’s officers also caught a 24-year-old female cashier selling vapes and found another female cashier, aged 17 years, in possession of one.

An e-vaporiser is an electronic device that heats up a liquid to turn it into a vapour, which users inhale. It is also known as vape, e-cigarette or electronic nicotine delivery system.

Officers also found some duty-unpaid cigarettes during the raid, which HSA then referred to Singapore Customs.

Further investigations revealed more vapes at the 34-year-old minimart owner’s home in Tampines, as well as at his mobile phone shop in Geylang.

In total, more than 120 vapes and related components were seized from the three locations. The minimart owner and the two cashiers are assisting in investigations.

HSA said it takes a serious view of such offences and will not hesitate to take strong enforcement actions against tobacco retailers and sellers of illegal e-vaporisers who flout the law.

Those found guilty of importing, distributing or selling vapes and their components for the first time can be fined up to $10,000, jailed up to six months, or both. A second or subsequent offence carries a fine of up to $20,000, a jail term of up to 12 months, or both.

It is also illegal to buy, use or possess a vape. Offenders can be fined up to $2,000.

Members of the public who have information on the illegal promotion, import, distribution or sale of vapes can contact HSA’s Tobacco Regulation Branch at 6684 2036 or 6684 2037 during office hours on weekdays.

The authorities have stepped up efforts against suppliers of vapes in the first half of 2024, resulting in significant seizures and disruptions to the illegal supply chain.