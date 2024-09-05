Minimart at Peninsula Plaza fined $8,000 for illegal imports

The meats were illegally brought in from Myanmar for sale.

Golden Ava International, a minimart selling goods from Myanmar, was on Sept 4 fined $8,000 for illegal import of meats intended for sale.

Singapore Food Agency on May 3, 2023, detected about 15kg of assorted meat products illegally imported from Myanmar by the shop at Peninsula Plaza. The meats included chicken sausages and canned chicken.

All the illegal meat imports were seized.

"Illegally imported food products of unknown sources can pose a food safety risk," explained SFA.

"Meat and meat products can be imported only from accredited sources in approved countries that comply with SFA food safety standards and requirements."

Those found guilty of importing meat products illegally from unapproved sources or possessing illegally imported meat products for the purpose of selling can be fined up to $50,000 and/or jailed up to two years.