Shine Muscat grapes in Singapore tested and found safe

Shine Muscat grapes in Singapore are safe to eat, after passing tests for pesticides by Singapore Food Agency (SFA).

“To date, SFA’s tests for pesticides in Shine Muscat grapes did not detect pesticide residue levels that are of food safety concern,” the agency said, in response to media queries.

According to SFA, Shine Muscat grapes sold in Singapore are mainly imported from countries such as China, South Korea and Japan.

“SFA will continue to test and monitor the situation to protect public health.”

This comes amid concerns over high levels of hazardous chemical residues detected in samples of Shine Muscat grapes tested in Thailand.

On Oct 24, the Thai Pesticide Alert Network - together with the Thailand Consumers Council (TCC) and the country’s Food and Drug Administration – announced that laboratory tests detected high pesticide residues in 23 out of 24 samples collected.

SFA said food products must be brought into Singapore by importers it licenses, and retailers must make sure they get their products from sources regulated by the agency.

The agency said it routinely checks imported food for pesticides, with regulations in place on the amount of permitted chemicals allowed in these products.

SFA also advised consumers to gently rub the surface of the fruits while rinsing to help remove pesticide residue, and to peel the skin, as most of the residue is found on the surface of the fruits.