SFA lifts Stamford Catering’s suspension

Stamford Catering Services has had its suspension lifted on Oct 30, with the caterer now free to resume its food business operations, said the Singapore Food Agency (SFA).

This comes after the caterer was assessed to have implemented measures required by SFA, following its suspension earlier in October after several incidents of gastroenteritis were reported from people who ate its food.

At the time of suspension, the authorities noted that 51 individuals had been affected. However, in its Oct 30 statement, SFA said that a total of 160 people had been affected between Oct 9 and Oct 13.

During the period of Stamford Catering Services’ 16-day suspension, which began on Oct 14, it cleaned and sanitised its premises, including equipment and utensils, and disinfected food preparation surfaces, tables and floors, said SFA.

The caterer’s food handlers and food hygiene officers also re-attended and passed their relevant accreditation courses on food safety.

Stamford Catering Services also took additional steps, such as replacing cracked electrical sockets and its covers.

SFA said that following the lifting of the suspension, it would still be placing the caterer under “close surveillance” to ensure that the company adheres to food safety requirements.

The agency added that it is considering the findings from the investigations into the outbreak of gastroenteritis, and will take enforcement action if food operators are found to be in violation of the Environmental Public Health (Food Hygiene) Regulations.

Those found guilty of contravening these regulations can be fined up to $2,000. In the case of a continuing offence after conviction, offenders can be further fined up to $100 for every day or part thereof that the offence continues.

“Food safety is a joint responsibility, and SFA would like to remind food operators to observe good food and personal hygiene practices at all times,” said the agency.

Members of the public who come across poor hygiene practices in food establishments are encouraged not to patronise such establishments, said SFA.

Instead, they should report such practices to SFA via the online feedback form (sfa.gov.sg/feedback) with details for follow-up investigations.