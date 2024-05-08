MOH revokes licence of doctor at Marine Parade clinic

In a statement on May 8, the Ministry of Health (MOH) announced that it was revoking the medical licence of Dr Maninder Singh Shahi.

This means he can no longer provide outpatient medical services or operate 81 Family Clinic at 86 Marine Parade Central.

Dr Maninder was licensed to provide outpatient medical services via 81 Family Clinic and Legacy Clinic under which he treated patients at home and provided telehealth services.

MOH terminated the clinic’s Community Health Assist Scheme (CHAS), Public Health Preparedness Clinic (PHPC) scheme and Healthier SG participation. The clinic's MediSave accreditation was also revoked.

Dr Maninder’s registration as a medical practitioner was suspended for 36 months starting Jan 8 this year due to professional misconduct.

A Singapore Medical Council (SMC) Disciplinary Tribunal (DT) had found Dr Maninder guilty of 14 charges of professional misconduct relating to the inappropriate prescription of medication, failure to refer patients in a timely manner to a psychiatrist or medical specialist, and failure to maintain sufficient details in his patients’ medical records.

Dr Maninder has to inform all affected patients to ensure continuity of care.

Affected patients can visit other nearby CHAS-accredited or MediSave-accredited clinics.