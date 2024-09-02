MOM might take action against those involved in fatal fire

The SCDF was alerted to the fire at 21 Tuas Avenue 3 in December 2022 and extinguished the blaze using a water jet.

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) is considering taking action against those involved in a fatal industrial fire at Tuas on Dec 30, 2022, pending their own legal assessments, according to an MOM specialist on Sept 2.

Indian national Manku Suri Appa Rao, then 38, who was employed by Asia Technical Gas, was pronounced dead at the scene after a build-up of acetylene in the air caused an explosion and fire.

According to investigations by the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), Mr Manku suffered extensive burns on 95 per cent of his body.

At a coroner’s inquiry on Sept 2, SCDF Major Fong Chun Hern told the court that acetylene is highly flammable, and just 2.3 per cent concentration in the air can result in combustion.

Major Fong said Mr Manku’s colleague had noticed the smell of acetylene gas in the air while Mr Manku was checking the cylinders.

“(The colleague) even commented that he had to switch on two fans, indicating ventilation in the area could be poor. This could have contributed to the accumulation of acetylene where the victim was,” said Major Fong.

Despite that, MOM occupational safety and health specialist Leslie Lee said there was no consideration for a properly designed exhaust in the working areas beyond ventilation from fans. There were also no gas detectors located within the area.

Mr Lee said MOM is considering action against those involved in the accident pending legal assessment. He did not named the parties involved.

Both Major Fong and Mr Lee had been called as witnesses during the inquiry.

Asia Technical Gas produces industrial and technical gases, including dissolved acetylene and compressed oxygen according to its website.

Mr Lee said Mr Manku’s job scope included checking the gas cylinders for pressure and residual acetylene gas. He would do this by loosening the valves on the cylinders.

Investigations revealed that 19 acetylene cylinders had been loosened at the time of the explosion, which could have sparked the incident.

Both the MOM occupational safety specialist and SCDF fire investigator said the release of residual acetylene gas likely caused the explosion, and the source of ignition could have been the electrical sockets within the work station.

Mr Lee said investigations had revealed there was no designated person responsible for electrical checks prior to the accident, and that multiple extension sockets had been observed to be connected to a single power line.

The SCDF major had also said the probable cause of fire was electrical.

Meanwhile, Mr Lee said that while there was a safe work procedure (SWP) at Asia Technical Gas, the actual working procedures differed.

According to the SWP, production officers were responsible for checking the due date of gas cylinders for maintenance. They were also tasked to use pressure gauges to check for residual acetylene gas in the cylinders.

But Mr Lee said investigations found that during actual working procedures, workers would place their hands at the valve outlet to feel for pressure. They would only employ the pressure gauge if they felt the pressure was high.

Mr Lee said there was also no formal or structured training in place for workers to address the risk associated with their work, adding that workers at Asia Technical Gas were instead trained by supervisors or their colleagues.

State Coroner Adam Nakhoda informed the court that his findings will be fixed after Sept 20.