More adults, seniors in S’pore picking up ballet

(From left) Retiree Su Yim Lai, 63, and semi-retiree Kat Lam, 62, who are Silver Swans classmates, with dance teacher Siew Lin Fong, 39, at The Ballet Academy.

When Ms Kat Lam, 62, took her granddaughter to her first ballet class in 2019, the worried four-year-old refused to let go of her hands.

Hoping to soothe the girl, the teacher invited Ms Lam to join the children’s class.

While she was hesitant then, these days, Ms Lam, a semi-retiree, takes bi-weekly classes at The Ballet Academy in Upper Thomson Road.

The grandmother of six told The Straits Times: “Since I was young, I have always admired ballet for its costumes and graceful movements. As my parents could not afford to send me to classes, I am fulfilling my childhood dream now.”

She is one of many picking up ballet as adults.

Ballet schools told ST there has been an uptick in adult enrolment, with students of both genders ranging from their early 20s to 60s. About half of them had no ballet experience.

The Singapore Ballet has seen a 30 to 40 per cent increase in students in its adult ballet classes between 2022 and 2024. Classes start at $20 for 90 minutes and cover levels from beginner to advanced.

At City Ballet Academy Vaganova in Tanglin Mall, enrolments for its adult classes surged from less than 10 students when it opened in 2022 to over 100 by October 2024.

The school, which teaches the Russian ballet method Vaganova, has expanded from two to six weekly classes to cope with the demand. Another two weekly classes will be added by mid-November.

Its school director and principal Ilya Shcherbakov attributes the growth to an increased awareness of fitness among adults, many of whom are looking to improve their posture.

The Covid-19 lockdown also enabled many to explore ballet as a hobby or rekindle their childhood passion for dance through online videos, he said.

Adult ballet classes, which usually do not involve exams, offer an appealing and accessible option for busy adults to dance, said Ms Melissa Quek, head of the school of dance and theatre at the Lasalle College of the Arts, University of the Arts Singapore.

Besides classes, adult students can also participate in dance showcases and competitions.

Singapore Ballet’s adult students have organised a showcase at its Bugis studios on Nov 30. The event, which is on an invitation-only basis, is for the 30 dance enthusiasts to present their progress to their families.

Ballet studios have also introduced Silver Swans classes, which are tailored for novice and experienced dancers aged 55 and above.

Designed by the Royal Academy of Dance (RAD) in Britain, the classes combine low-impact exercises with movements that enhance mobility, coordination and mental agility.

Taught at a slower pace than regular adult ballet classes, Silver Swans can even count Britain’s Queen Camilla, 77, as a student who was inspired after visiting RAD in London in 2018.

Ms Lam said ballet has strengthened the muscles in her core, legs and arms, as well as improved her flexibility, balance and memory.

These benefits have translated into her daily life.

She said: “I used to lose my balance when riding the train, but I can balance much better now. Carrying my grandchildren used to be more difficult too. I have more muscles in my arms now and find it easy carrying my nine-month-old grandson.

“My domestic helper even asked me, ‘Ah Ma, are you not tired of carrying him?’”