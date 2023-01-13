More charges for couple involved in $32m luxury goods scam

Pi Jiapeng and his wife, Pansuk Siriwipa, were handed new charges on Friday.

The couple allegedly involved in a luxury goods scam related to undelivered items worth about $32 million were handed new charges on Friday.

Singaporean Pi Jiapeng, 27, was handed two new charges, including one count of failing to be available for investigations by failing to report for bail, and another count of refusing to sign a statement that he made.

His wife, Thai national Pansuk Siriwipa, 28, was handed one new charge of leaving Singapore after surrendering her travel documents.

The couple appeared in court via video link at around 10.20am. Pi was wearing a white shirt and Pansuk was in a grey top. Both kept their heads down during court proceedings.

The duo were each handed three charges in August 2022 – two for cheating and one charge of leaving Singapore illegally.

They are accused of being involved in a conspiracy to cheat customers of Tradenation and Tradeluxury between January and June 2022.

The pair had allegedly duped victims into believing they would be sold luxury watches and handbags, but had no intention of delivering the goods.

Pi was arrested on June 27, 2022, for his suspected involvement in cheating offences. His passport was impounded, and he was released on bail the next day.

Siriwipa was not arrested then but was assisting with police investigations. She surrendered her passport on June 30.

The couple then became uncontactable and fled Singapore in a container compartment of a lorry on July 4.

Arrest warrants and Interpol red notices were issued against them after more than 180 police reports were filed against the two companies they were involved in.

Pi and Pansuk were arrested in Johor Bahru, Malaysia, on Aug 11, 2022, after more than a month on the run.

They were denied bail last August after a judge agreed with the prosecution that they were flight risks.