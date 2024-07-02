More coffee shops to offer budget meals

Senior Minister of State for Trade and Industry Low Yen Ling pasting decals on a stall at a coffee shop run by private chain operator Chang Cheng.

Another 180 coffee shops under nine private chain operators will provide budget meals, bringing the total number of heartland coffee shops offering budget meals to 330.

Budget meals include food options that are typically priced at $3.50 and below, and drinks priced at $1.20 and below.

The nine private coffee shop chains are Badaling, Broadway, De Tian, Chang Cheng, FoodFare Kopitiam, Kimly, Kim San Leng, Koufu, and Select.

Other than offering budget meals, they will also accept CDC Vouchers at about 180 coffee shops, starting progressively from July 1.

These stalls will be progressively listed on the portal BudgetMealGoWhere (go.gov.sg/budgetmeal).

The public can identify stalls serving budget meals by looking out for a circular decal on display at the stalls. Stalls in privately-owned HDB coffee shops that have voluntarily committed to provide budget meals will display the community budget meal decal in red and blue.

The Ministry of National Development (MND) and Housing Board (HDB) announced the budget meal initiative in March 2023 to provide

Singaporeans with more affordable food options.

HDB is on track to have all 374 rental HDB coffee shops offer budget meals by 2026.