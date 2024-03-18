More Malaysians looking for work in Singapore

Job applications from Malaysians in December2023-January 2024 have doubled compared with December 2022-January 2023.

"The strengthening of the Singapore dollar against the ringgit over the past few months has led to a surge of Malaysian job seekers applying for positions in Singapore," said Singapore recruitment agency ManpowerGroup's country manager Linda Teo.

"Increased income opportunities due to the stronger Singapore dollar are among the key motivating factors. We have also observed a rise in applications from Malaysians residing beyond Johor."

She added that ManpowerGroup generally receives more applications from Malaysians seeking employment in retail, food and beverage, and administration sectors.

New Straits Times on March 15 cited Talent Corporation Malaysia as reporting that out of the 1.86 million Malaysians living abroad in 2020, 1.13 million of them were in Singapore.

As at March 18, the exchange rate stood at $1 to RM3.53.

Citing data from citing Department of Statistics Malaysia, TalentCorp group chief executive Thomas Mathew said the primary reasons for migration to Singapore include better pay, employment opportunities and working environments, and favourable exchange rates.