JB police deny taking bribes near Causeway

Johor southern district police chief said there is no evidence supporting allegations of traffic officers receiving money on the Causeway.PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO
Lok Jian Wen for The Straits Times
Jan 19, 2025 03:31 pm

The Malaysian police have refuted allegations of traffic officers taking bribes from drivers near the Causeway headed towards Woodlands, adding that action may be taken against those disseminating unverified claims.

A photo of a traffic officer standing on a road with cars stuck in traffic and apparently speaking to travellers in a car was shared online on Jan 16. It was captioned “Donation Day happening now on Causeway”.

There is no evidence supporting allegations of traffic officers soliciting for and receiving money illegally from a driver on the Causeway, said Johor southern district police chief Raub Selamat on Jan 18, adding that the police had taken the accusation seriously.

Preliminary investigations found that the photo was taken at around 5pm to 6pm on Jan 16, he said.

Four traffic officers were carrying out an enforcement operation about 500m away from the Sultan Iskandar Building immigration checkpoint in Johor Bahru, with 69 summons issued to drivers heading to Singapore over queue-cutting offences, said Assistant Commissioner Raub.

The officers on duty recorded statements confirming they were carrying out their duties according to predetermined procedures, he added.

They also denied asking for and accepting money as insinuated in the viral photo, he said.

Investigators are examining CCTV footage recorded at the location to identify witnesses and the individual who took the photo.

The Malaysian police force will not compromise on any misconduct involving its officers, and will take action if evidence is found that any officer has violated the law, AC Raub said.

He added that individuals who spread false information tarnishing the police’s reputation may face legal action.

Offering bribes to Malaysian police or any government official is a violation against the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act, and convicted offenders face a fine of five times the bribe amount or RM10,000 (S$3,030), whichever is higher, and a 20-year prison term.

 

