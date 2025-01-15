 S'pore biker dies in accident on Second Link highway, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

S'pore biker dies in accident on Second Link highway

The motorcycle the man was riding left on the road after the accident on the highway in Johor.PHOTO: FARIZATUL.FIRDAUS/FACEBOOK
Lok Jian Wen for The Straits Times
Jan 15, 2025 08:01 am

A Singaporean motorcyclist died in a road accident on the Second Link Expressway on Jan 12, said the Malaysian police.

The 49-year-old man was riding towards Singapore on the expressway at around 4.30pm when he collided with the rear of a car, which led to the car knocking into another car, said Iskandar Puteri police chief M. Kumarasan.

The motorcyclist then fell onto the highway’s shoulder, suffering serious injuries to his neck.

He died en route to the Sultanah Aminah Hospital in Johor Bahru. Both drivers were not injured.

His body was taken back to his home in Singapore, where a wake was held on Jan 13.

A cousin of the man said he left the world doing what he loved most – riding.

He was a kind soul and “wonderful cousin” who will always be loved and remembered by those who know him, wrote a Facebook user.

Friends and family members also paid tribute to the motorcyclist online before he was laid to rest.

A video of the accident’s aftermath requesting information has been posted online. A fallen motorcycle and photos of two damaged cars can be seen.

The latest fatal accident follows a spate of incidents involving Singaporean motorcyclists in Malaysia.

On Dec 24, 2024, a woman riding pillion died in an accident after the motorcycle she was on crashed into a road divider on the expressway in Johor.

In September, a Singaporean died after the motorbike he was riding crashed into a roadside barrier near the Sultan Iskandar Building’s Customs, Immigration and Quarantine complex at the Johor Bahru checkpoint.

 

Kemalangan Maut Baru Berlaku Melibatkan Rider WARGA SINGAPORE Dekat LEBUHRAYA UTARA SELATAN MENGHALA KE NUSAJAYA.. Dikesempatan Ini Marilah Sama² Kita Sedekahkan Doa Buat ALLAHYARHAM IRWAN BIN ARIFFIN.. Jenazah Akan Dibawa Pulang Ke Kediamannya YISHUN SINGAPORE & Akan Disemadikan Di SINGAPORE.. Kepada Sesiapa Mempunyai Rakaman Dashcam @ Saksi Kejadian Tersebut Boleh Terus Hubungi Waris Arwah +60 11-5860 5859. نَّا للهِ وَإِنَّـا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعون اللَّهُمَّ اغْفِرْ لَهُ وَارْحَمْهُ، وَعَافِهِ، وَاعْفُ عَنْهُ، وَأَكْرِمْ نُزُلَهُ، وَوَسِّعْ مُدْخَلَهُ، وَاغْسِلْهُ بِالْمَاءِ وَالثَّلْجِ وَالْبَرَدْ، وَنَقِّهِ مِنَ الْخَطَايَا كَما نَقَّيْتَ الثَّوْبُ الأَبْيَضَ مِنَ الدَّنَسِ، وَأَبْدِلْهُ دَاراً خَيْراً مِنْ دَارِهِ، وَأَهْلاً خَيْراً مِنْ أَهْلِهِ، وَزَوْجاً خَيْراً مِنْ زَوْجِهِ، وَأَدْخِلْهُ الْجَنَّةَ، وَأَعِذْهُ مِنْ عَذَابِ الْقَبْرِ وَعَذَابِ النَّارِ.

malaysiaJohormotorcyclesACCIDENTS - TRAFFICACCIDENTS