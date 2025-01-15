S'pore biker dies in accident on Second Link highway

The motorcycle the man was riding left on the road after the accident on the highway in Johor.

A Singaporean motorcyclist died in a road accident on the Second Link Expressway on Jan 12, said the Malaysian police.

The 49-year-old man was riding towards Singapore on the expressway at around 4.30pm when he collided with the rear of a car, which led to the car knocking into another car, said Iskandar Puteri police chief M. Kumarasan.

The motorcyclist then fell onto the highway’s shoulder, suffering serious injuries to his neck.

He died en route to the Sultanah Aminah Hospital in Johor Bahru. Both drivers were not injured.

His body was taken back to his home in Singapore, where a wake was held on Jan 13.

A cousin of the man said he left the world doing what he loved most – riding.

He was a kind soul and “wonderful cousin” who will always be loved and remembered by those who know him, wrote a Facebook user.

Friends and family members also paid tribute to the motorcyclist online before he was laid to rest.

A video of the accident’s aftermath requesting information has been posted online. A fallen motorcycle and photos of two damaged cars can be seen.

The latest fatal accident follows a spate of incidents involving Singaporean motorcyclists in Malaysia.

On Dec 24, 2024, a woman riding pillion died in an accident after the motorcycle she was on crashed into a road divider on the expressway in Johor.

In September, a Singaporean died after the motorbike he was riding crashed into a roadside barrier near the Sultan Iskandar Building’s Customs, Immigration and Quarantine complex at the Johor Bahru checkpoint.