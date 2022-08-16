More thundery showers expected in second half of August

The daily temperature is forecast to range between 24 deg C to 33 deg C.

Pack the raincoats and umbrellas when heading out the next two weeks as more thundery showers are expected between the late morning and afternoon.

The Meteorological Service (MSS) said in a statement on Tuesday (Aug 16) that the prevailing south-west monsoon conditions are forecast to persist over the region with low-level winds continuing to blow from the southeast or southwest.

The convergence of winds in the region could bring thundery showers over the island on a few nights.

They also said that the Sumatra squalls would bring widespread thundery showers with occasional gusty winds in the pre-dawn and morning on a few days.

A Sumatra squall is an organised line of thunderstorms that originate from Sumatra island and typically move eastward towards Singapore and the surrounding region.

"The overall rainfall for August 2022 will likely be above-average over most parts of the island," MSS added.

The daily temperature is forecast to range between 24 deg C to 33 deg C, with the mercury falling to below 23 deg C on some rainy days.

Warm and humid nights are expected on some days, with temperatures hovering at a minimum of 28 deg C, particularly in the eastern and southern coastal areas of Singapore.

The weatherman said there could still be a few warm days in August with daily highs of around 34 deg C.