More users share problems with Samsung phone after software update

After an individual took to Facebook to lament about issues with their Samsung phone and having to pay almost $400 for repair, a string of similar complaints have surfaced online.

The initial post was made by user Sewingwith Kayzel on the Complaint Singapore Facebook page on Sunday (Feb 26).

In the post, the user shared that a green line appeared on their phone screen after proceeding with a “sudden request to update software”.

When the user made a trip to the Samsung service centre at Plaza Singapura to fix the phone, they were quoted a charge of $398 for “screen repair”.

The netizen also noted that they saw a man at the store who faced the same issue after updating his phone.

Following Sewingwith Kayzel’s post, another surfaced on the same Facebook page on Monday (Feb 27).

In this post, user Joseph Chia said he encountered “the same problem” after a software update.

SCREENGRAB: JOSEPHCHIA/FACEBOOK

He added that he purchased his phone less than two years ago, and was informed by Samsung that he had to pay between $380 and $450 for repair.

Another netizen, who goes by the username Lyn Lyn, also complained about problems with their Samsung Flip3 5G after a software update.

Said the user: “The screen will go black when the phone is closed and will not turn on when the phone is open. Had to click many times at the side button for the phone screen to turn on!”

The user also claimed that they were charged over $400 for the phone to be fixed.

Many in the comments voiced similar concerns.

“Same phone, same model, same problem,” said one netizen.

Others complained that they experienced similar problems with other Samsung model phones.

“Note 20 ultra user here. Less than 2yrs. 1 pink plus green line here after updates,” remarked the netizen.