Motorcyclist, 28, dies in accident involving truck on TPE

A 28-year-old man died after an accident involving a motorcycle and a truck on the Tampines Expressway (TPE) on Sept 11.

The police and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to the accident along TPE towards Seletar Expressway, before Punggol Road exit, at about 10.25pm.

The man was pronounced dead on the spot by an SCDF paramedic.

A 42-year-old male truck driver is assisting with investigations, said the police, adding that investigations are ongoing.

Photos of the aftermath of the accident circulated online show a motorcycle toppled over on the road.

A probationary P-plate for new drivers is seen plastered on the bike.

In 2023, 136 people died in traffic accidents - a 25.9 per cent rise from the 108 deaths in 2022. The 2023 fatalities were the highest since 2016, when there were 141 deaths, said the Traffic Police in February 2024 in its annual statistics report.

In 2023, while the number of accidents involving motorcyclists fell by 2.8 per cent compared with the figure in 2022, the number of motorcyclist and pillion rider deaths increased by 44.7 per cent.