Boy injures hand at Century Square's Christmas decor installation

The mall said the installation has been removed while investigations are ongoing.

A Christmas decoration installation at Century Square mall in Tampines has been removed after a boy injured his hand playing in it on the afternoon of Dec 9.

In response to queries, a spokeswoman for the mall said that the incident happened on the first level of the mall at about 3.30pm.

She said the installation had been removed, and an investigation was under way, before adding: “The safety and well-being of our visitors remain our utmost priority.”

The spokeswoman did not give details but said that help was “immediately rendered to the child while (the Singapore Civil Defence Force) and ambulance were also alerted”.

In a Facebook post on Dec 9, the mall said that the Merry Magical Igloo was closed until further notice.

Before the incident, Century Square had said on its website that patrons could take part in the Merry Magical Igloo after spending a minimum sum at the mall. Participants who are able to find hidden “gingerbread men” within two minutes can win prizes which include retail and dining vouchers.

According to Lianhe Zaobao, the boy had cut his finger playing in an igloo structure at the mall, which it said had been put up earlier that day. It is unclear how the boy, who is said to be about five or six years old, got injured

There was a snow-making device in the igloo, which children entered blindfolded to search for items they could exchange for prizes.

After he got hurt, the boy was taken to a family clinic on the fourth floor of the mall to treat his wound before an ambulance arrived.

SCDF said the boy was later taken to KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital.