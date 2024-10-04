Motorcyclist, 47, dies after accident in Woodlands

The male rider was unconscious when he was taken to Woodlands Health.

A 47-year-old man died after an accident involving his motorcycle and a car in Woodlands on the morning of Oct 4.

The police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force said they were alerted to the accident along BKE towards Woodlands Checkpoint after Woodlands Avenue 3 exit at about 8.20am.

A video of the aftermath of the accident posted on Facebook shows an overturned motorcycle and scattered debris on the road.

At least six other motorcyclists can be seen gathering around the motorcycle. A yellow car with a dented trunk is seen in the background.

The male rider was unconscious when he was taken to Woodlands Health, where he later died.

A 42-year-old male car driver is assisting with investigations, said the police.

Motorcyclists are among the most vulnerable groups of road users.

In the first half of 2024, motorcyclists and pillion riders were involved in more than half, or 54.5 per cent, of all traffic accidents. They made up 61.6 per cent of traffic fatalities.

The number of motorcyclist and pillion rider deaths rose by more than 40 per cent to 45, up from 32 in the same period in 2023.

Between 2022 and 2023, the number of motorcyclist and pillion rider deaths also increased – by 44.7 per cent, from 47 to 68.