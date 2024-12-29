Driver and passenger, both in their 70s, killed in Adam Rd accident

Two people died in an accident in Adam Road on Dec 28.

A motorist and his passenger, both in their 70s, died after the car they were in skidded on Dec 28 in Adam Road.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, the police said the two fatalities were a 77-year-old driver and a 72-year-old woman.

The accident took place at about 6.10pm, and the car is believed to have skidded on the Adam Road stretch towards Lornie Road, the police added.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said the two victims died on the spot.