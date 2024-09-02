Motorcyclist dies in accident involving car in Jurong

In photos of the aftermath of the accident posted on social media, a man can be seen lying on the road next to a fallen motorbike.

A 62-year-old motorcyclist died after he was taken unconscious to the hospital following an accident involving a car in Jurong on Sept 1.

The police and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to the accident at the junction of Jurong East Avenue 1 and Jurong Town Hall Road at about 4.50pm.

The male rider was taken to National University Hospital, where he subsequently died.

Police investigations are ongoing.

In photos of the aftermath of the accident posted on social media, a grey car can be seen on the right-most lane, just after a junction. Three motorcycles are behind the car, with one toppled to the ground. An SCDF vehicle is next to the motorcycles.

A man can be seen lying face down next to the fallen motorbike, while a man wearing a helmet is attending to him. A paramedic and two other men are also at the scene. Belongings are seen scattered nearby.

In 2023, 136 people died in traffic accidents, a 25.9 per cent rise from the 108 deaths in 2022. The 136 fatalities were the highest since 2016, when there were 141 deaths, said the Traffic Police in February 2024 in its annual statistics report.

In 2023, while the number of accidents involving motorcyclists fell by 2.8 per cent compared with in 2022, the number of motorcyclist and pillion rider deaths increased by 44.7 per cent, from 47 in 2022, to 68 in 2023.