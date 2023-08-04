Motorcyclist in S’pore straps giant stingray to his back while riding

A motorcyclist in Singapore recently caught the attention of many when he was spotted riding with a stingray strapped to his back. Literally.

A photo of the bizarre sight was shared on Reddit and Instagram.

It is unclear when or where the photo was taken.

The rather large stingray appeared to be tied securely to the motorcyclist, covering his entire back.

Netizens were busy speculating just what the man’s intentions were.

Some figured he was headed to a seafood distributor, while others thought he was on his way home from a fishing trip.

All the same, netizens contributed their fair share of amusing comments.