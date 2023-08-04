 Motorcyclist in S’pore straps giant stingray to his back while riding, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Motorcyclist in S’pore straps giant stingray to his back while riding

PHOTOS: SGFOLLOWSALL/ INSTAGRAM
Aug 04, 2023 05:55 pm

A motorcyclist in Singapore recently caught the attention of many when he was spotted riding with a stingray strapped to his back. Literally.

A photo of the bizarre sight was shared on Reddit and Instagram.

It is unclear when or where the photo was taken. 

The rather large stingray appeared to be tied securely to the motorcyclist, covering his entire back. 

Netizens were busy speculating just what the man’s intentions were.

All the same, netizens contributed their fair share of amusing comments. 

 

