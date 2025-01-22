Thunderstorm ready to roll

With the weather being what it is these days, you might want to pay attention and watch out for a horse with a name like Thunderstorm.

Well, there is one with an assignment in Selangor on Jan 26 and, the name aside, he looks ready to throw a spanner in the works of all who oppose him in the Open Maiden sprint over the 1,100m.

On a training track which was rated good on the morning of Jan 21, Thunderstorm turned in a pleasing performance, running the 600m in 41.7sec.

It was not the flashiest of gallops, but it served to tell us that Thunderstorm is in a rich vein of form and can be followed with confidence.

Just a four-year-old and still learning the ropes, the son of Spirit of Boom has already started paying for his bed and feed. His owners, the Buffalo Stable, must be counting the days to when their youngster turns silver and bronze into gold.

Previously trained by Tim Fitzsimmons in Singapore, Thunderstorm ran unplaced in six starts at Kranji but has tossed in a second and a third in two runs in Kuala Lumpur.

He was a red-hot choice at his last start on Jan 12 but did not have the best of luck in the running.

While he was obliged to race wide for most of the trip, he eventually took third in that Class 5 (A) race won by the other “Thunder”, Thunder Hero.

So, do not be too hasty in ditching trainer Lawson Moy’s up-and-coming youngster as he could string together some wins in this new season. And, rain or shine, it could all begin at the races on Jan 26.

While Thunderstorm is a youngster with potential, there is a nine-year-old who is showing no signs of wanting to be put out to pasture.

His name is Super Posh and he has a date with the starter in the Class 4 (B) sprint over the short and sharp 1,020m.

It will be his 67th race start and his sixth for New Zealand-born trainer Sharee Hamilton who, in preparation for that outing, sent him on a romp on the training track where he ran the 600m in 42sec.

And like Thunderstorm, it was not a record-breaking gallop, but it was enough to suggest that he is in a good place right now.

Super Posh has won eight races to date, including seven at Kranji where he was trained by another female handler and Kiwi as well, Donna Logan.

He moved to Malaysia after his last race at Kranji on May 4.

Since then, the son of former two-time Singapore Horse of the Year Super Easy seems to have settled into a rhythm at his new home in Sungai Besi. All the five races he has contested while under the care of Hamilton helped pay for his keep.

It all began on Oct 12, when he powered home in torrential rain to beat First Bowl by ½ length under Ruzaini Supien. The race was over 1,020m.

At his next four starts, beginning on Nov 17, he produced one second and three third placings.

Hamilton was off and running on Jan 5 when Fa Fa Star claimed a race over the 1,100m in Ipoh.

Since then, her pickings at all Malaysian venues have been lean – with her best result being Fighter’s second behind Jing Jin at the recently concluded Selangor meeting on Jan 19.

However, Hamilton does seem to have a horse who could be ready to run a superb race in Super Posh.

So, when planning your betting strategy for Jan 26, remember Super Posh. He is one from a team of six that Hamilton has entered for the meeting – and it could be the ace in her pack.

Another one to keep an eye on is Thousand Mile Eye.

The son of Belardo turned in a good gallop when running the 600m in 40.2sec.

Like most of the others out for a morning gallop, there was nothing jaw-dropping about his timing, but trainer Winson Cheng Han Yong would have been pleased with that morning jaunt.

Sparingly raced, Thousand Mile Eye has had only three race starts since beating a Class 4 (A) field over the 1,400m on July 21, 2024.

That day, he came from midfield to beat Tangesh by almost four lengths when ridden by Andre da Silva.

Still a six-year-old, Thousand Mile Eye may not jump out of the page to grab your attention.

But, make no mistake about it, he is ready for a good showing on Jan 26 and, on form, he has to be included in those novelty bets.

