Jan 22 Hong Kong (Happy Valley) preview

Beauty Alliance (Zac Purton) opening his account on Dec 15. He can return to winning ways in Race 4.

Race 1 (1,000m)

7 Plentiful was held up for running until after the 150m mark last start. He looks a better chance back at this distance and course, where he won his maiden three starts ago.

3 Speedy Fortune led and faded late last start, but he can sit off the pace too. A jockey switch to Matthew Poon is a positive.

5 Strive For Glory has been ridden on pace in two runs since the class drop, but his past success suggests a quieter ride could be the preferred approach. He cannot be overlooked.

6 Timestorm was well supported first-up last start but needed the run. He has since trialled well and looks primed to improve.

Race 2 (1,200m)

3 Beauty Thunder showed improvement first-up, finishing fourth over 1,000m at his first run in Class 4 despite not having a clear run in the straight. The rise in trip is an advantage.

4 Judy’s Great scored at big odds last start after racing wide throughout. He can repeat the dose from barrier 1.

11 Draco will need plenty to go his way from barrier 11. His last-start fourth was better than it looked, as he over-raced and lost momentum after being steadied at the 700m.

1 Golden Empire returns to Class 4, where he has a good record of two wins from four runs. Some of his recent close finishes in Class 3 also read well for this contest.

Race 3 (1,200m)

10 Spirit Of Peace struck traffic and could not let down fully last start. He gets another chance.

7 Fortune Whiskey has made strides since joining David Eustace’s stable. He broke his maiden last start and looks poised to continue his upward trajectory.

1 Golden Luck boasts an excellent record in this grade and placed last start. His chances improve back to his preferred track and distance.

3 Our Lucky Glory is better suited to 1,200m after two runs over the extended mile. The class drop and an inside gate further enhance his prospects.

Race 4 (1,650m)

1 Beauty Alliance was ultra impressive two starts ago when he won from barrier 1 under Zac Purton. He drew widest in barrier 14 last time but was beaten by less than three lengths into sixth. He has plenty of upside and can bounce back with a better draw and Purton back aboard.

11 Amazing Award has thrived since transferring to Eustace’s stable, highlighted by his promising second last start.

4 Sturdy Ruby encountered a slow-run race last start, yet still managed a strong closing fourth, after his previous maiden victory.

6 Amazing Run has drawn another tough barrier but showed plenty of merit last time when held up inside the last 100m. He will be storming home late.

Race 5 (1,200m)

5 Sight Happy broke through two starts ago before finishing third from barrier 12 last start. Drawing barrier 2 and reuniting with Purton, he looks poised to atone.

1 King Profit is making his second attempt in Class 4 after a solid sixth behind Hong Lok Golf, finishing 1.5 lengths adrift after leading too quickly until the 100m mark.

2 Perfect General returned a beaten favourite in mid-October when he over-raced. His previous all-the-way win and recent trial suggests he can bounce back.

3 Motoman is on the quick back-up after a dominant win last week. Barrier 3 will help.

Race 6 (1,650m)

9 Classic Century can be forgiven for his last-start fifth after blood was found in his trachea. Given a month’s rest, he looks capable of bouncing back.

5 Firefoot broke through at his last start and looks ready to keep the momentum going. With Purton staying in the saddle, he is a key player.

1 Good Luck Babe has shown little in four starts, but a drop in class and a sharp recent trial suggest he could surprise.

8 Snowalot is capable of bouncing back in this grade, with his last-start second a strong effort after racing wide.

Race 7 (1,800m)

8 Aestheticism looks ready to break his Class 3 duck after a strong run into fourth last start. His third placing two runs back suggests he is primed to win.

5 Sharpen Bright can have a good run in transit from his low draw. His last-start second to Noisy Boy stands out, given his rival’s subsequent win at Sha Tin on Jan 19.

3 Rocket Spade will appreciate the drop back in trip after running fifth over 2,200m last start. Expect him to settle back and launch his trademark late charge.

7 Stellar Grande can improve second-up. His recent trial indicates progression, and barrier 1 is an added advantage.

Race 8 (1,200m)

2 Beauty Destiny saw his winning streak come to an end last start when second to Aurora Lady. He steps into a weaker race and can return to winning ways.

9 Thunder Prince has been closing strongly in his last two starts from wide draws. A mid-draw might allow him to adopt a different approach.

8 Righteous Arion returns to Happy Valley after three runs at Sha Tin. He has run well, including a third-placed finish two starts ago, albeit a wide trip last time compromised his chances.

3 Riding Together pulled up with mucus on debut but has since trialled well. Purton’s booking is promising. He is one to watch.

Race 9 (1,200m)

4 View Of The World won effortlessly from barrier 1 last start. He faces a tougher test in Class 3 but still has plenty of upside.

1 Eternal Fortune claimed his first Hong Kong win last start. He can repeat the feat with a perfect trip from barrier 4.

5 California Deeply triumphed in Class 4 two starts ago but found it tough when racing wide without cover in Class 3 last time. A kinder trip should make him competitive.

3 Prawns Eleven, drawn in barrier 2, will enjoy a smooth run. He rarely finishes far off the pace and will be close again.

Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club