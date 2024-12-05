MP Baey Yam Keng defends volunteers after 'ugly' haircut complaint

Tampines GRC MP Baey Yam Keng has called for respect for volunteers after an incident that saw a man confront an 82-year-old volunteer over a free haircut he deemed “ugly”.

“During our monthly free haircut service on Nov 24, this uncle came to have his hair cut,” said Mr Baey in an Instagram post on Dec 4.

“He was not a familiar face at this event, but we welcome everyone who needs a trim,” he said, adding that the man was one of 57 people served by eight volunteer hairdressers from 2.45pm to 5.10pm that afternoon.

According to Mr Baey, the man said that his haircut was “ugly” and claimed that the sides were “not balanced”.

“He made a scene, saying that we are not doing a good job and that as organisers, we should have scrutinised our hairdressers. He went on to confront Aunty Jenny who cut for him, saying that she should retire and not give such lousy service.”

Ms Jenny, 82, was one of the first hairdressers that participated in the monthly community service project since its advent in 2014. The pool of regular hairdressers now stands at 15, with between five and 10 volunteers turning up at each session to cut the hair of some 50 to 60 residents, said Mr Baey.

Describing Ms Jenny as a “strong believer of giving back and a very regular volunteer”, Mr Baey said she would usually bring some homemade snacks to share with the volunteers.

“I hope residents and those who come for the free haircut (and nail trimming) respect our volunteers who spent their Sunday afternoons away from their families and work to help the community,” said Mr Baey, adding that he was glad that some residents and hairdressers told the man off.

“Not everyone is a professional or full-time hairdresser/nail technician, but they all have at least the basic skills/experience and most importantly, the heart to serve. They may not give the most ideal haircut based on one’s expectations, but so far, no resident has complained over the last 10 years.”

Mr Baey was not present at the event. He was at the airport departing for an official trip at the time.

“If you are not confident of or comfortable with the expertise or quality of service, do not come and queue up for the free service. Do not berate my volunteers. I have asked my volunteer in charge to turn away people who do not respect the volunteers,” he said.

The volunteer-in-charge eventually got another hairdresser to trim the man’s hair again.

Commenters on his Instagram post thanked Mr Baey for standing up for the volunteers and for calling out the man’s behaviour.

“Great that you’re highlighting this! People should be more grateful and thankful for these services for those in need,” said Instagram user sharinabynes.

Another user, taurine_run, thanked all the volunteers: “You care and did what is right.”