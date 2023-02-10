MP Tin Pei Ling moves to corporate development role at Grab Singapore following outcry

In her new role, Tin Pei Ling will not be involved in public affairs and policy work in Singapore.

Member of Parliament Tin Pei Ling will switch to a new job scope at Grab Singapore following the public outcry that accompanied her appointment as its director of public affairs and policy last week.

Her role has been changed to one involving corporate development, said the ride-hailing company in a statement on Friday.

“Her duties will include realising synergies across our investments and acquisitions, as well as supporting strategy development,” said a spokesman for the ride-hailing and technology giant.

“In her new role, Pei Ling will not be involved in public affairs and policy work in Singapore, nor will she represent Grab in public policy discussions with Singapore government officials.”

In a separate statement also issued on Friday, the People’s Action Party (PAP) confirmed that that her role in Grab has been changed to Director (Corporate Development).

“In this role, her primary duties will not involve Government relations in Singapore,” the PAP statement said.

Her initial appointment as director of public affairs and policy raised criticism and prompted questions over a possible conflict of interest with her role in Government.