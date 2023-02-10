 MP Tin Pei Ling moves to corporate development role at Grab Singapore following outcry , Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

MP Tin Pei Ling moves to corporate development role at Grab Singapore following outcry

MP Tin Pei Ling moves to corporate development role at Grab Singapore following outcry
In her new role, Tin Pei Ling will not be involved in public affairs and policy work in Singapore.PHOTOS: MCI, LIANHE ZAOBAO
Anjali Raguraman Correspondent
Feb 10, 2023 04:01 pm

Member of Parliament Tin Pei Ling will switch to a new job scope at Grab Singapore following the public outcry that accompanied her appointment as its director of public affairs and policy last week.

Her role has been changed to one involving corporate development, said the ride-hailing company in a statement on Friday.

“Her duties will include realising synergies across our investments and acquisitions, as well as supporting strategy development,” said a spokesman for the ride-hailing and technology giant.

“In her new role, Pei Ling will not be involved in public affairs and policy work in Singapore, nor will she represent Grab in public policy discussions with Singapore government officials.”

In a separate statement also issued on Friday, the People’s Action Party (PAP) confirmed that that her role in Grab has been changed to Director (Corporate Development).

“In this role, her primary duties will not involve Government relations in Singapore,” the PAP statement said.

Member of Parliament Tin Pei Ling joined the Nasdaq-listed company in January.
Singapore

Tin Pei Ling is director of public affairs and policy at Grab Singapore

Related Stories

Residents of HDB block steered clear of woman who harassed next-door neighbour

'I didn't even put on my slippers': Residents ran for their lives from fire at Pipit Road

Government taking steps to ensure affordable milk powder options

Her initial appointment as director of public affairs and policy raised criticism and prompted questions over a possible conflict of interest with her role in Government.

 

A short while ago Grab issued a statement providing an update on my role at the company. I’ve appended it below for your...

Posted by Tin Pei Ling 陈佩玲 on Thursday, February 9, 2023
More On This Topic
MP Tin Pei Ling joins Grab: Conflict of interest or much ado about nothing?
‘I will be transparent and above board’: Tin Pei Ling on joining Grab

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

tin pei linggrabSINGAPORE POLITICIANS